Lebanon, Jordan discuss new paths for shared economic growth

President of the Lebanese Economic, Social, and Environmental Council, Charles Arbid, met with Jordanian Ambassador Walid Al-Hadid to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and regional integration between the two countries.

According to a statement from the council, the meeting aimed to build on the strong relationship between Lebanon’s and Jordan’s economic councils. Discussions focused on joint projects and initiatives of mutual interest, with a primary emphasis on developing integrated efforts to support sustainable development and productive sectors in both countries.

Ambassador Al-Hadid reiterated Jordan’s support for Lebanon’s economic stability and stressed the importance of regional integration as a catalyst for growth.

Arbid, in turn, praised the strong ties between the two countries and reaffirmed the council’s readiness to collaborate across various levels.