Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate

Lebanon Economy
29-08-2025 | 10:42
High views
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate

On Friday, August 29, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel slightly increased by LBP 2,000, while that of diesel and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,446,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,486,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,320,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,033,000

