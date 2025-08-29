News
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
29-08-2025 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices in Lebanon fluctuate
On Friday, August 29, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel slightly increased by LBP 2,000, while that of diesel and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,446,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,486,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,320,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,033,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Gas
Diesel
World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
Previous
