Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

09-10-2025 | 05:33
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that an agreement to secure the release of hostages in Gaza will take effect only after receiving cabinet approval.

"Contrary to Arab media reports, the 72-hour countdown will begin only after the agreement is approved in the cabinet meeting, which is expected in the evening hours," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza deal involving the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, with the swap set to occur within 72 hours of the deal's implementation.

