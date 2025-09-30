Lebanon's fuel prices updated

Lebanon Economy
30-09-2025 | 03:22
High views
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices updated

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel remained unchanged, while that of diesel rose by LBP 7,000, and gas increased by LBP 28,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,490,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,530,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,381,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,096,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

