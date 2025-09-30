On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel remained unchanged, while that of diesel rose by LBP 7,000, and gas increased by LBP 28,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,490,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,530,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,381,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,096,000