Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
07-11-2025 | 02:52
High views
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

On Friday, November 7, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000, while diesel rose by LBP 28,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,416,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,456,000 

- Diesel: LBP 1,368,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Gas

Prices

Diesel

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
