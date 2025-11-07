News
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07-11-2025 | 02:52
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
On Friday, November 7, 2025, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 12,000, while diesel rose by LBP 28,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,416,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,456,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,368,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000
