Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Saturday the "hour of freedom" had arrived for her country after the United States seized strongman Nicolas Maduro from power.



Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado, who has been in hiding since Maduro's disputed reelection in July 2024, said in a post on X that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, whom the opposition says won the vote, "must immediately assume his constitutional mandate" as president.



"Venezuelans, the HOUR OF FREEDOM has arrived!" she posted.



AFP



