Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 10, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 14,000, while diesel rose by LBP 32,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,221,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,239,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,812,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000