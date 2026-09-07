Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeatedly violating ceasefire agreement

Middle East News
07-09-2026 | 03:32
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Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeatedly violating ceasefire agreement
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Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeatedly violating ceasefire agreement

Israel on Monday accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating a ceasefire agreement in recent days, as Lebanese state media reported 11 killed in overnight Israeli strikes in a southern village.

"Repeated drone attacks. Weapons storage. Terror infrastructure. Command centres embedded in civilian areas. Hezbollah continues attempting to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon. These violations will not be accepted," Israel's foreign ministry wrote on X.

AFP

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Israel

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Ceasefire

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