Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

On Friday, October 16, 2026, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane fuel fell by LBP 22,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 11,000. Meanwhile, gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,773,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,791,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,578,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,418,000