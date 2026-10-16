Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

Lebanon News
16-10-2026 | 02:19
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices

On Friday, October 16, 2026, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane fuel fell by LBP 22,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 11,000. Meanwhile, gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,773,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,791,000 

- Diesel: LBP 2,578,000 

- Gas canister: LBP 1,418,000

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