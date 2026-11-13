Lebanon's fuel prices fall

Lebanon Economy
13-11-2026 | 02:55
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Lebanon's fuel prices fall

On Friday, November 13, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 54,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 35,000 and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,391,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,409,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,524,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,640,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

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Gas

Diesel

Decrease

Fuel prices change across Lebanon
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