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Lebanon's fuel prices fall
Lebanon Economy
13-11-2026 | 02:55
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Lebanon's fuel prices fall
On Friday, November 13, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 54,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 35,000 and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,391,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,409,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,524,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,640,000
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