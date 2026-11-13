On Friday, November 13, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 54,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 35,000 and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,391,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,409,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,524,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,640,000