Fuel prices change across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
10-11-2026 | 02:19
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
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Fuel prices change across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 47,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 20,000 and gas rose by LBP 30,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,445,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,463,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,559,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,640,000

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