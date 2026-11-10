Fuel prices change across Lebanon

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 47,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 20,000 and gas rose by LBP 30,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,445,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,463,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,559,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,640,000