Lebanon's fuel prices continue to decrease

Lebanon Economy
06-11-2026 | 02:29
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices continue to decrease
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Lebanon's fuel prices continue to decrease

On Friday, November 6, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 77,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 25,000 and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,492,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,510,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,579,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,610,000

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Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

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Diesel

Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
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