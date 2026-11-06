News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to decrease
Lebanon Economy
06-11-2026 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to decrease
On Friday, November 6, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 77,000, while diesel decreased by LBP 25,000 and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,492,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,510,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,579,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,610,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Decrease
Gas
Diesel
Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-22
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-22
Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-11
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-08-11
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-25
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-25
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-09-15
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-03
Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-03
Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-03
Out of the grey: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-03
Out of the grey: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-03
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-03
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-30
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2026-10-30
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-15
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
Lebanon News
2026-01-15
Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Israeli army warns residents of nine villages in South Lebanon to evacuate
Lebanon News
2026-03-24
Israeli army warns residents of nine villages in South Lebanon to evacuate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-11
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-11
Fifth round of Washington talks between Lebanon and Israel set for June 22–24: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah weapons remain directed only at Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Netanyahu faces major setback as Eisenkot emerges with majority support: The details
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun, Central Bank governor discuss financial stability, banking reforms and deposit recovery
4
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
Middle East News
06:06
Netanyahu loses religious party's support as rival tipped to form government
5
Lebanon News
07:24
President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
Lebanon News
07:24
President Aoun: Lebanon is a sovereign state, positive neutrality essential to avoid regional conflicts
6
World News
11:55
Bomb threat email to Sofia airport seen by AFP signed 'fighters of the Male State'
World News
11:55
Bomb threat email to Sofia airport seen by AFP signed 'fighters of the Male State'
7
Middle East News
07:11
Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says
Middle East News
07:11
Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, state media says
8
Lebanon News
09:03
PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:03
PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More