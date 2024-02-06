UNRWA: Report on accusations against employees to be released in early March

Dorothee Klaus, Director of Affairs for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Lebanon, stated that the agency expects its initial report on Israeli accusations involving 12 UNRWA employees in the October 7 attack on Israel to be ready by early next month.



Klaus added in remarks to journalists in Lebanon that the UN agency anticipates donors who suspended their funding following the allegations to reconsider their decisions based on the investigation.



Reuters