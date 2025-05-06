Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

Lebanon News
06-05-2025 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

The deadline for withdrawing candidacies in the upcoming municipal and mukhtar elections in the Zgharta district passed at midnight, leading to several uncontested wins.

Municipal councils in the towns of Iaal, Haret El Fouar, Raskifa, Aarjes, Kfar Hatta, and Kfarfou secured victories by acclamation, with no competing lists registered.

Similarly, mukhtar positions were won uncontested in the following villages: Kfarshakhna, Mazraat Houqa, Hilane, Bousit, Asnoun, Ejbeh, Kfarhawra, Kfar Hatta, Kfarsghab, Kfarfou, Majdalaiya, Kfar Zeina, Karm Saddeh, Aarjes, Aarbet Qozhaiya, Raskifa, Hmaiss, Beit Aaoukar, Basloukit, Iaal, Aslout, Harf Ardeh, and Miziara. 

Preparations are ongoing for elections in the remaining towns, where voters will head to the polls this Sunday to decide among competing candidates.

Lebanon News

Municipal

Mukhtar

Councils

Win

Acclamation

Zgharta

District

Elections

LBCI Next
Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers discuss energy cooperation in Iraq
French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Mount Lebanon governor reports to LBCI almost 36 municipal elections confirmed by acclamation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-26

Eight municipal councils win uncontested in Chouf, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ten municipal councils in Koura district elected unopposed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanese PM meets Egyptian Ambassador: Preparations underway for upcoming meeting of Joint Higher Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

High-level Arab Fund delegation to visit Lebanon on May 7 and 8 for first time since 2023

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers discuss energy cooperation in Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanese PM meets Egyptian Ambassador: Preparations underway for upcoming meeting of Joint Higher Committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More