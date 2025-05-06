Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

The deadline for withdrawing candidacies in the upcoming municipal and mukhtar elections in the Zgharta district passed at midnight, leading to several uncontested wins.



Municipal councils in the towns of Iaal, Haret El Fouar, Raskifa, Aarjes, Kfar Hatta, and Kfarfou secured victories by acclamation, with no competing lists registered.



Similarly, mukhtar positions were won uncontested in the following villages: Kfarshakhna, Mazraat Houqa, Hilane, Bousit, Asnoun, Ejbeh, Kfarhawra, Kfar Hatta, Kfarsghab, Kfarfou, Majdalaiya, Kfar Zeina, Karm Saddeh, Aarjes, Aarbet Qozhaiya, Raskifa, Hmaiss, Beit Aaoukar, Basloukit, Iaal, Aslout, Harf Ardeh, and Miziara.



Preparations are ongoing for elections in the remaining towns, where voters will head to the polls this Sunday to decide among competing candidates.