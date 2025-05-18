News
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 13:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Preliminary results from Sunday’s municipal and mukhtar elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel are beginning to emerge, with several victories and key figures reported across the three governorates.
According to preliminary results, the electoral machine of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) announced the victory of its supported list in the town of Haouch Barada, in Baalbek.
In Beirut, MP Fouad Makhzoumi’s electoral machine reported that 25.11% of eligible Sunni voters cast their ballots, while turnout among Shiite voters reached 22.34%.
According to LBCI’s correspondent, voter turnout in the town of Qaa reached 51% in Sunday’s municipal elections. Preliminary results indicate that the list backed by the Lebanese Forces is currently in the lead.
Another correspondent reported that the list headed by Salim Ghazaleh and backed by the Lebanese Forces is leading in the Zahle municipal race, ahead of the rival list led by Asaad Zoghbi.
In remarks on Sunday night, Lebanon’s Interior Minister announced that election-day disputes were successfully resolved, and several individuals were arrested over vote-buying attempts.
He confirmed that the electoral process remains underway in at least one polling station.
Meanwhile, a correspondent stated that the "Beirut Betjmaana" list secured victory in the mukhtar elections in the Saifi area, with Fayrouz Mourani receiving the highest number of votes overall.
According to the Amal Movement’s electoral machine in Beirut, voter turnout in the capital reached 21.03%, with the highest participation recorded in Mazraa polling stations at 26%.
As final tallies come in, a clearer picture of the elections will emerge over the next several hours.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Bekaa
Baalbek-Hermel
Municipal
Elections
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
12:32
Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa
Lebanon News
12:32
Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
