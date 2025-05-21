News
Israeli army says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-05-2025 | 12:40
Israeli army says intercepted 'projectile' launched from Gaza
The Israeli military said Wednesday it had intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, where it has fought Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas since October 7, 2023.
"Following the sirens that sounded in (south Israel's) Lakhish area, one projectile that was identified crossing into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip was intercepted" by the air force, the military said in a statement, adding no one was wounded by the projectile.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Army
Projectile
Gaza
