Israeli Defense Minister: We are eliminating Hamas and sending more troops to Rafah

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that additional forces would join a ground operation in Rafah in southern Gaza, to eliminate Hamas.



"In this operation, additional forces will join (the area). Our forces have destroyed several tunnels in the area and will destroy more tunnels soon," he said in a statement.



He added, "This activity will increase. Hamas is not an organization that can reorganize, it has no reserves, no stockpile of supplies, and no ability to treat the terrorists we target. The result is that we are eliminating Hamas."



Reuters