The UN human rights office said on Tuesday the killings of civilians in Gaza during the Israeli operation to release four hostages, and also armed groups' holding of captives in densely populated areas, could amount to war crimes.



Israel said the operation, accompanied by an air assault, took place on Saturday in the heart of a residential neighborhood in central Gaza's Nuseirat area where Hamas had kept the hostages in two separate apartment blocks.



The operation killed more than 270 Palestinians, according to Gazan health officials.



"The manner in which the raid was conducted in such a densely populated area seriously calls into question whether the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution - as set out under the laws of war - were respected by the Israeli forces," Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said.



Laurence added that the holding of hostages in such densely populated areas by armed groups was "putting the lives of Palestinian civilians, as well as the hostages themselves, at added risk from the hostilities."



"All these actions, by both parties, may amount to war crimes," he said.





Reuters