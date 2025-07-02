News
Hamas says it is reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-07-2025 | 10:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says it is reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators
Hamas stated Wednesday it was discussing proposals from mediators for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day truce.
In a statement, Hamas said it was "conducting national consultations to discuss what we received from the proposals of the mediators."
It said it sought "to reach an agreement that guarantees ending the aggression, achieving the withdrawal (of Israel from Gaza) and urgently aiding our people in the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Israel
United States
Ceasefire
Next
Trump says Israel agreed to 60-day ceasefire terms in Gaza
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
Previous
