Hamas says it is reviewing Gaza ceasefire proposals from mediators

Hamas stated Wednesday it was discussing proposals from mediators for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day truce.In a statement, Hamas said it was "conducting national consultations to discuss what we received from the proposals of the mediators."It said it sought "to reach an agreement that guarantees ending the aggression, achieving the withdrawal (of Israel from Gaza) and urgently aiding our people in the Gaza Strip."AFP