Israeli official says proposal regarding Gaza enables Israel to achieve war objectives

An Israeli government official said on Tuesday that the latest proposal regarding the situation in Gaza would allow Israel to achieve all its objectives before ending the war.



The official, who requested anonymity, added, "Israel will not end the war before achieving all its objectives, which are destroying Hamas's military capabilities, ending its rule, releasing all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future."



He continued, "The proposed plan enables Israel to achieve these objectives, and Israel will indeed do so."



