News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys
US officials told Reuters that Washington will impose sanctions on an Israeli group on Friday for attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for starving civilians in Gaza, in the latest move targeting entities that Washington believes threaten peace prospects between Israelis and Palestinians.
The sanctions will target the group "Tsav 9," which is connected to Israeli army reservists and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, due to activities including blocking and damaging aid shipments.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Sanctions
Israel
Group
Attack
Gaza
Aid Convoys
Next
Israeli court extends ban on Al Jazeera: Ministry
US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01
Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys on their way to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07
Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18
UN official: Food supplies in southern Gaza at risk
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:18
UN official: Food supplies in southern Gaza at risk
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
CNN: US military considers dismantling floating pier off Gaza coast
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
0
World News
13:58
US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal
World News
13:58
US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal
0
World News
2024-05-12
Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles
World News
2024-05-12
Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
5
Lebanon News
04:32
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
Lebanon News
04:32
Ihab Matar to LBCI: Hezbollah-Israel conflict is a show of power; no interest in electing a president
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
World News
15:49
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
World News
15:49
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More