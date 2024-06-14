US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys

2024-06-14 | 09:19
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys
US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys

US officials told Reuters that Washington will impose sanctions on an Israeli group on Friday for attacking humanitarian aid convoys bound for starving civilians in Gaza, in the latest move targeting entities that Washington believes threaten peace prospects between Israelis and Palestinians.

The sanctions will target the group "Tsav 9," which is connected to Israeli army reservists and Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, due to activities including blocking and damaging aid shipments.

