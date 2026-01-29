Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-01-2026 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli fire kills two in Gaza, as truce deal moves to next phase

Israeli fire killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, health officials said, in the latest incident of violence, as Hamas and Israel braced to implement the second phase of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal.

Medics said two men were killed by Israeli forces in eastern Khan Younis, in an area adjacent to where the army operates. The Israeli military didn't make an immediate comment.

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli fire has killed at least 490 people since the truce began in October in the war-shattered enclave.

Israel said four soldiers were killed by militants in Gaza over the same period. The two sides have traded blame over the truce violations.

By advancing to phase two, the United States and its mediator partners must confront the more contentious issue of Hamas disarmament, which the group has long rejected. The plan also calls for deploying an international peacekeeping force.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinians

Gaza Strip

Hamas

Ceasefire

Hamas tells AFP ready to transfer Gaza governance to Palestinian committee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-25

Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-02

Israeli strike kills one in Gaza as sides trade blame for truce violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17

Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-03

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, medics say, further testing ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-28

Hamas tells AFP ready to transfer Gaza governance to Palestinian committee

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Israeli president asks family of last Gaza hostage for 'forgiveness' at funeral

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-27

School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-26

'We can finally say: there are no longer any hostages in Gaza': Family forum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-10

Yemen's main separatist group denies disbanding

LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-18

Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07

Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More