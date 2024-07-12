Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas is suggesting during ceasefire negotiations that an independent government of non-partisan figures run post-war Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a member of the Palestinian movement’s political bureau said Friday.

“We proposed that a non-partisan national competency government manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war,” Husam Badran said in a statement about the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas with mediation from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.


“The administration of Gaza after the war is a Palestinian internal matter without any external interference, and we will not discuss the day after the war in Gaza with any external parties,” Badran added.

A Hamas official told AFP the proposal for a non-partisan government was made “with the mediators.”

The government will “manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the initial phase after the war, paving the way for general elections” said the official, who did not want his name disclosed.

Badran’s remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that Israel retain control of the Philadelphi corridor, Gaza territory along the border with Egypt. This condition conflicts with Hamas’ position that Israel must withdraw from all Gaza territory after a ceasefire.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Independent

Palestinian

Government

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts
Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war toll at 38,295

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12

Gaza civil defense says about 40 bodies found in two Gaza City districts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Israel's security cabinet extends military service

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Egyptian source denies Israeli media reports about tunnels on the border with Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Macron asks Attal to stay on as prime minister for now

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed

LBCI
World News
11:05

Finland passes law to block migrants crossing from Russia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More