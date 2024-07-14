News
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
2024-07-14 | 03:11
A senior Hamas official told AFP Sunday that the Palestinian militant group was withdrawing from talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war because of Israeli "massacres" and its attitude in negotiations.
The senior official said Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had told international mediators of the "decision to halt negotiations due to the occupation's (Israel) lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians."
