Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with two key Israeli officials on Monday to discuss the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, as stated by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.



During the meeting, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer confirmed that Israel remains dedicated to finalizing a ceasefire deal based on the terms proposed by President Joe Biden on May 31.



Reuters