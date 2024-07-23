WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

A top WHO official said Tuesday he was "extremely worried" over possible outbreaks in war-torn Gaza after poliovirus was detected in the sewage, that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries.



Ayadil Saparbekov, the World Health Organization's head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, also said the number of people in the Gaza Strip now needing to be evacuated from the territory for medical care may have risen to 14,000.



AFP