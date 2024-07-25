News
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
35
o
South
32
o
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25 | 06:46
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 39,175 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 30 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,403 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Israel
Hamas
Death Toll
Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
