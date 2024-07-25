Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25 | 06:46
High views
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
0min
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 39,175 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 30 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,403 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Israel

Hamas

Death Toll

Israel army says recovered bodies of five hostages held in Gaza
