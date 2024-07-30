WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-30 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
WHO: Polio cases &#39;very likely&#39; in Gaza population
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population

It is very likely that polio has infected people in the Gaza Strip, in what would be a setback for global efforts to eradicate the disease, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Gaza's health ministry declared a polio epidemic across the Palestinian enclave late on Monday after samples of the virus were found in sewage. It has not announced any human cases.

According to the WHO, polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbors Egypt and Israel. Any country risks a return of polio if outbreaks are not contained with mass vaccinations.

The WHO's Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing that people had probably already been infected in Gaza but that detecting cases can be difficult since most cases of the potentially deadly viral disease are asymptomatic.

"Having vaccine-derived polio virus in the sewage very likely means that it's out there somewhere in people," he said. "So the risk of (it)... spreading further is there and it would be a setback definitely (for global efforts)."

He said an investigation and risk assessment was under way in Gaza.

Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the faucal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis and death in young children.

Cases of polio have declined by 99% worldwide since 1988 thanks to mass vaccination campaigns and efforts continue to eradicate it completely.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

WHO

Polio

Cases

Gaza

Population

War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26

WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38

Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-21

Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50

Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46

Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22

Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More