News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-30 | 08:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
It is very likely that polio has infected people in the Gaza Strip, in what would be a setback for global efforts to eradicate the disease, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Gaza's health ministry declared a polio epidemic across the Palestinian enclave late on Monday after samples of the virus were found in sewage. It has not announced any human cases.
According to the WHO, polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbors Egypt and Israel. Any country risks a return of polio if outbreaks are not contained with mass vaccinations.
The WHO's Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing that people had probably already been infected in Gaza but that detecting cases can be difficult since most cases of the potentially deadly viral disease are asymptomatic.
"Having vaccine-derived polio virus in the sewage very likely means that it's out there somewhere in people," he said. "So the risk of (it)... spreading further is there and it would be a setback definitely (for global efforts)."
He said an investigation and risk assessment was under way in Gaza.
Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the faucal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis and death in young children.
Cases of polio have declined by 99% worldwide since 1988 thanks to mass vaccination campaigns and efforts continue to eradicate it completely.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
WHO
Polio
Cases
Gaza
Population
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26
WHO sends over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza to protect children
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38
Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38
Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-21
Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-21
Israeli military to offer polio vaccination to soldiers in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
0
World News
2024-07-09
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
World News
2024-07-09
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
3
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
4
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
7
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More