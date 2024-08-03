Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03 | 10:57
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike struck a school compound in Gaza City on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.

"There are 10 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli bombardment on Hamama school," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. 

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it had hit a Hamas command and control center located inside the compound.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Strike

School

