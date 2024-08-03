News
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound
2024-08-03 | 10:57
Gaza civil defense says Israel strike kills 10 at school compound
Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli strike struck a school compound in Gaza City on Saturday, killing at least 10 people.
"There are 10 martyrs and several wounded due to Israeli bombardment on Hamama school," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it had hit a Hamas command and control center located inside the compound.
AFP
