One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06 | 04:16
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin
One Palestinian killed in Israeli strike on Jenin

One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike on the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said its air force had launched attacks on what it described as terrorists during an operation by security forces in Jenin.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

Jenin

West Bank

Israeli forces kill at least eight Palestinians in West Bank clashes
Israeli rights group: Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
