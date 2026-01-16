Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday for Moscow's support at the United Nations in the wake of recent protests, his office said.



In a phone call with the Russian leader on the day after the protests were discussed at the U.N. Security Council, Pezeshkian thanked Putin for "Russia's position," adding that "the role and direct involvement of the United States and the Zionist regime in recent events in Iran is evident," his office said, referring to Israel.



At Thursday's U.N. Security Council session in New York, Russia's U.N. ambassador accused the United States of "stoking tensions and fuelling hysteria" in relation to the recent protests in Iran.



AFP



