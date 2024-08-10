UN special rapporteur: Israel is genociding Palestinians 'one school at a time'

The UN's special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, condemned on Saturday the world's "indifference" to mass bloodshed in Gaza following Israel's attack on a school.



"Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one 'safe zone' at the time," Albanese wrote in a post on X.



"May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of international law," she said.

