Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85

Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 07:41
High views
Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85
Former MP Zaher Khatib dies at 85

Former Lebanese MP Zaher Khatib died on Thursday at the age of 85.

Lebanon News

Zaher

Khatib

