News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners
World News
13-10-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Monday for the "immediate release" of hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba as he welcomed freed dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer to the United States.
"We call for the immediate release of the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners and urge the international community to join us in holding the Cuban regime accountable," Rubio said after Ferrer landed in Miami.
AFP
World News
calls
'immediate
release'
Cuban
political
prisoners
Next
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages
0
World News
2025-09-15
S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'
World News
2025-09-15
S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:06
After Gaza, German leader urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace deal
World News
09:06
After Gaza, German leader urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace deal
0
World News
06:11
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
World News
06:11
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
0
World News
2025-10-12
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
World News
2025-10-12
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
0
World News
2025-10-12
Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war
World News
2025-10-12
Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:42
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
Middle East News
07:42
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
0
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
14:29
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
2
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
3
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
5
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
6
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
Lebanon News
11:40
Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace
7
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More