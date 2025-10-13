Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners

World News
13-10-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rubio calls for &#39;immediate release&#39; of 700 Cuban political prisoners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Monday for the "immediate release" of hundreds of political prisoners in Cuba as he welcomed freed dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer to the United States.

"We call for the immediate release of the more than 700 unjustly detained political prisoners and urge the international community to join us in holding the Cuban regime accountable," Rubio said after Ferrer landed in Miami.

AFP

World News

calls

'immediate

release'

Cuban

political

prisoners

LBCI Next
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-05

Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Netanyahu says Israel ready for 'immediate' reception of hostages

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:06

After Gaza, German leader urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace deal

LBCI
World News
06:11

Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Zelensky asks for air defenses, missiles in Macron call

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:42

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21

Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More