Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11 | 06:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

Germany's chancellor has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he should conclude a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a German government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Many military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved while civilian casualties and human suffering in Gaza are enormous, Olaf Scholz told Netanyahu, according to a German government statement.

"An end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step towards a regional de-escalation," the spokesperson said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ceasefire

Hostages

Hamas

Olaf Scholz

Gaza

Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03

Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41

Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:32

UN Security Council to convene emergency session on Al-Daraj neighborhood massacre in Gaza: Al Jazeera sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Hezbollah: The enemy's actions demonstrate its commitment to a genocidal war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south

LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More