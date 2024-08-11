News
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Germany's chancellor has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he should conclude a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a German government spokesperson said on Sunday.
Many military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved while civilian casualties and human suffering in Gaza are enormous, Olaf Scholz told Netanyahu, according to a German government statement.
"An end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step towards a regional de-escalation," the spokesperson said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Hostages
Hamas
Olaf Scholz
Gaza
