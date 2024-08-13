Gaza medic states baby survives Israeli strike that killed 10: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza medic states baby survives Israeli strike that killed 10: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gaza medic states baby survives Israeli strike that killed 10: AFP

An Israeli strike killed 10 members of a Gaza family in the territory's southern district of Khan Yunis Tuesday, leaving only one survivor -- a three-month-old girl, a medic told AFP.

"Ten members of the Abu Haya family were killed in an Israeli strike on Abassan in east Khan Yunis," the medic from Nasser Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"There is only one survivor from the family, a baby girl named Rim. She is just three months old," he said, identifying the 10 other members of the family -- two parents and their eight children.

The girl, wrapped in a black cloth, stirred strong emotion in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital, a place now known for grieving families searching for dead or wounded loved ones.

"This little girl was pulled out of the rubble. Her whole family is dead. Who will take care of her now?" asked Ibrahim Barbakh, a resident of Khan Yunis, as he held the baby.

Rescue workers, witnesses, and medical sources reported further Israeli air strikes and shelling in several parts of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, some of them deadly.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strike

Gaza

Khan Yunis

Children

LBCI Next
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities
Fitch cuts Israel's credit rating amid rising Middle East tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Israel army claims weekend strike on Gaza school killed 31 Palestinian militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10

Israeli strike on Gaza school kills more than 100

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Gaza civil defense states Israel strikes on two schools kill more than 18

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:22

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Fitch cuts Israel's credit rating amid rising Middle East tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll

LBCI
Middle East News
07:23

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:36

IAEA unable to identify cause of fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

LBCI
World News
00:20

Musk, Trump interview on X faces technical issues

LBCI
World News
00:44

FBI investigating after Trump campaign says Iran hacked it

LBCI
World News
04:40

Three killed in Pakistan, Afghanistan border clash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More