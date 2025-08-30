Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

News Bulletin Reports
30-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israeli security chiefs have mobilized in support of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ahead of an extraordinary cabinet session on Sunday.

The session will review the decision to occupy Gaza, present a report backing a reversal of that decision, and leverage what officials describe as the current momentum to reach a prisoner swap deal.

A military report warned of the dangers Israeli soldiers are expected to face in Gaza, including ambushes, capture attempts, and the risks that captured hostages could encounter due to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, former security officials and families of hostages have warned decision-makers against continuing the military operation, particularly in light of threats issued by Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Obaida, regarding the abduction of soldiers and the fate of hostages still alive.

Until the cabinet meets on Sunday, fighting in Gaza continues to intensify. The city has been declared a high-risk combat zone, with clashes as violent as Friday’s, which left at least seven soldiers injured, according to army reports. 

The injuries resulted from an ambush by Hamas fighters who planted explosives and detonated an armored vehicle, harming the soldiers inside.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Occupation

Hostages

Hamas

Abu Obaida

Eyal Zamir

LBCI Next
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08

Occupation of Gaza: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza control plan with controversial hostage strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04

Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04

Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
World News
2025-05-21

Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-07

Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More