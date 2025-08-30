News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
News Bulletin Reports
30-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli security chiefs have mobilized in support of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ahead of an extraordinary cabinet session on Sunday.
The session will review the decision to occupy Gaza, present a report backing a reversal of that decision, and leverage what officials describe as the current momentum to reach a prisoner swap deal.
A military report warned of the dangers Israeli soldiers are expected to face in Gaza, including ambushes, capture attempts, and the risks that captured hostages could encounter due to the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, former security officials and families of hostages have warned decision-makers against continuing the military operation, particularly in light of threats issued by Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Obaida, regarding the abduction of soldiers and the fate of hostages still alive.
Until the cabinet meets on Sunday, fighting in Gaza continues to intensify. The city has been declared a high-risk combat zone, with clashes as violent as Friday’s, which left at least seven soldiers injured, according to army reports.
The injuries resulted from an ambush by Hamas fighters who planted explosives and detonated an armored vehicle, harming the soldiers inside.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Occupation
Hostages
Hamas
Abu Obaida
Eyal Zamir
Next
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08
Occupation of Gaza: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza control plan with controversial hostage strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08
Occupation of Gaza: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza control plan with controversial hostage strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-04
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-04
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
New hope for patients: Lebanon opens door to kidney transplants with full financial coverage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Army Commander Haykal stresses readiness, border coordination amid Israeli violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-29
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
0
World News
2025-05-21
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
World News
2025-05-21
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
Lebanon News
2025-08-07
Amal Movement and Hezbollah ministers leave cabinet session
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Target of latest Gaza strike was Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida, Israeli Army Radio reports
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun
3
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
Lebanon News
07:09
Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'
4
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
5
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
10:21
Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike
6
Middle East News
13:47
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack
Middle East News
13:47
Hezbollah mourns Yemeni leaders killed in strike, condemns attack
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon weighs internal dialogue vs. external pressure: Army weapons plan faces delays
8
Lebanon News
14:30
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
Lebanon News
14:30
Large fire engulfs archaeological site in Tyre
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More