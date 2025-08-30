Israel ‘confronts’ Gaza occupation choice: Security chiefs, hostage threats in focus

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli security chiefs have mobilized in support of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ahead of an extraordinary cabinet session on Sunday.



The session will review the decision to occupy Gaza, present a report backing a reversal of that decision, and leverage what officials describe as the current momentum to reach a prisoner swap deal.



A military report warned of the dangers Israeli soldiers are expected to face in Gaza, including ambushes, capture attempts, and the risks that captured hostages could encounter due to the ongoing conflict.



Meanwhile, former security officials and families of hostages have warned decision-makers against continuing the military operation, particularly in light of threats issued by Hamas' armed wing spokesperson Abu Obaida, regarding the abduction of soldiers and the fate of hostages still alive.



Until the cabinet meets on Sunday, fighting in Gaza continues to intensify. The city has been declared a high-risk combat zone, with clashes as violent as Friday’s, which left at least seven soldiers injured, according to army reports.



The injuries resulted from an ambush by Hamas fighters who planted explosives and detonated an armored vehicle, harming the soldiers inside.