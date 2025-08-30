Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival

World News
30-08-2025 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Thousands protest Israeli siege of Gaza near Venice Film Festival

Thousands protested Saturday against Israel's siege of Gaza, gathering on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival and seeking to move the spotlight from movie drama to real-world trauma.

Organized by left-wing political groups in northeast Italy, the demonstration began in the early evening a few kilometres from the festival where George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone have walked the red carpet in recent days.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Protest

Israel

Siege

Gaza

Venice Film Festival

LBCI Next
Trump slams court ruling on tariffs, says 'will win in the end'
Palestinian Authority urges US to 'reverse' refusal of visas for UN meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-10

Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government's move to expand Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19

Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19

Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill 26 near two aid centers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10

Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:39

Germany's Merz says Ukraine allies must ensure Russia can no longer economically wage war

LBCI
World News
10:13

EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians

LBCI
World News
09:27

Russia launches strikes across Ukraine as peace prospects flounder

LBCI
World News
09:05

North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-09

FIBA denies Lebanon’s Wael Arakji participation in Asia Cup over medical committee decision

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-22

Iran’s Larijani says Hezbollah remains a strategic asset, pledges continued support

LBCI
World News
10:13

EU urges US to reconsider UN summit visa denial for Palestinians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Lebanon’s deputy PM distances himself from reported comment on US envoy’s 'paper'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Head of Yemen's Houthi government, some ministers killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti meets PM Salam, stresses state-building and national unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More