Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-18 | 11:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken arrives in Israel to push Gaza truce: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Sunday in Israel, an AFP reporter travelling with him said, in a bid to push forward Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The top US diplomat will meet separately on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and President Isaac Herzog, a US official accompanying Blinken said.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Blinken

US

Israel

Gaza

Truce

AFP

LBCI Next
Blinken to arrive in Middle East as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
Polio Outbreak in Gaza: A New Battle Amid the Ongoing Conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03

Blinken to travel to Egypt on Tuesday in Gaza truce push: State Department

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-15

Blinken discusses Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israeli officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20

Blinken, White House advisor to meet Israeli officials over Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Hamas: New proposal responds to Netanyahu's refusal of permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:03

Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:03

Blinken to travel to Egypt on Tuesday in Gaza truce push: State Department

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-16

Suicide bomber kills 12 soldiers in southern Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07

Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Hezbollah drone allegedly spotted near Netanyahu's Caesarea home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Salem Zahran to LBCI: WSJ report on Hezbollah leader’s assassination is false

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Algeria offers fuel aid expressing its support to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies allegations in Wall Street Journal report on commander Fouad Shokor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More