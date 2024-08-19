UNRWA pays tribute to those killed in Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19 | 06:59
High views
UNRWA pays tribute to those killed in Gaza on World Humanitarian Day
0min
UNRWA pays tribute to those killed in Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that 207 of its team members have been killed in Gaza during the war.

In a post on X, UNRWA marked World Humanitarian Day by paying tribute to those killed in the Strip since October 7.
 
