UNRWA pays tribute to those killed in Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that 207 of its team members have been killed in Gaza during the war.



In a post on X, UNRWA marked World Humanitarian Day by paying tribute to those killed in the Strip since October 7.

207 @UNRWA team members have been killed in #Gaza since the war began – including in the line of duty.



They were engineers, teachers, medical staff. They were humanitarian workers. On #WorldHumanitarianDay and every day we remember and pay tribute to them all.#ActForHumanity pic.twitter.com/NsPA98am88 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 19, 2024