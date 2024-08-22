US ambassador to UN: Ceasefire agreement in Gaza "appears imminent"

2024-08-22 | 10:57
US ambassador to UN: Ceasefire agreement in Gaza &quot;appears imminent&quot;
US ambassador to UN: Ceasefire agreement in Gaza "appears imminent"

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council on Thursday that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages "appears imminent" while urging the 15-member council to press Hamas to accept a proposal to bridge the gaps between the two sides.

She added, "This is a critical moment for the ceasefire talks and the region, and therefore, every member of this council must continue to send strong messages to other regional actors to avoid actions that could take us further from achieving this agreement."

