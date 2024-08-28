Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: Red Crescent

2024-08-28 | 00:22
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: Red Crescent
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: Red Crescent

Ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said Ahmed Jibril. The Israeli army said it was carrying out an "operation to thwart terrorism" in the northern West Bank.

AFP
