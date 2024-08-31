News
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-31 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza
A health official said a polio vaccination campaign had begun in Gaza on Saturday after the war-torn territory recorded its first case of the disease in a quarter of a century.
Health ministry officials in the Hamas-run territory along with the UN and NGOs "are starting today the polio vaccination campaign in the central region", Moussa Abed, director of primary health care at the Gaza health ministry, told AFP.
AFP
