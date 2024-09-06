Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp: WAFA

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06 | 00:31
Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp: WAFA
0min
Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp: WAFA

Israeli forces have withdrawn from the city of Jenin and a refugee camp there following a 10-day episode of "violent aggression," the Palestine news agency (WAFA) said on Friday.

Twenty-one people were killed in the city and camp, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

A Reuters witness said the Israeli forces left behind extensive damage to infrastructure.

In a statement on Facebook, the Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of transferring to the occupied West Bank its brutal destruction and devastation in the Gaza Strip, as evidenced by the situation in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and the refugee camps there.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Military

Jenin

Tulkarm

Palestinians

War

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
