Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a &#39;strategic opportunity&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant offered his support for a hostage release agreement in the first phase of a Gaza truce deal, saying it would give Israel a "strategic opportunity" to address other security challenges.

Bringing the hostages home is "the right thing to do," Gallant told foreign journalists. "Achieving an agreement is also a strategic opportunity that gives us a high chance to change the security situation on all fronts," he said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Yoav Gallant

Hostage

Agreement

Gaza

Truce

Deal

LBCI Next
Israeli minister says Hamas as 'military formation no longer exists'
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Israeli labor strike disrupts flights and buses in push for Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza: Hostage deal in jeopardy with negotiations on edge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09

Israeli Defense Minister says 'important' to swiftly reach Gaza hostage release deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12

UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59

Israel claims 'highly likely' army fire killed US-Turkish activist 'unintentionally'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

WHO: Polio vaccine campaign begins in northern Gaza amid disruptions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More