Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-21 | 06:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 41,391 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 119 deaths in the previous 72 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,760 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

War

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Attacks

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18

Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,272

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17

Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,252

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16

Health Ministry in Gaza Strip says the war death toll is at 41,226

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20

US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body 'deeply disturbing'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

Trump adds RFK Jr. and Gabbard to transition team

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Middle East News
01:42

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More