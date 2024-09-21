News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-21 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391
The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 41,391 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 119 deaths in the previous 72 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,760 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
War
Gaza
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Attacks
Next
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,272
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-18
Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,272
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17
Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,252
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-17
Health ministry in Gaza Strip says war death toll at 41,252
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16
Health Ministry in Gaza Strip says the war death toll is at 41,226
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16
Health Ministry in Gaza Strip says the war death toll is at 41,226
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20
US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body 'deeply disturbing'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-20
US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body 'deeply disturbing'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-08-27
Trump adds RFK Jr. and Gabbard to transition team
World News
2024-08-27
Trump adds RFK Jr. and Gabbard to transition team
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,391
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
3
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
4
Lebanon News
00:48
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
Lebanon News
00:48
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
5
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
6
Middle East News
01:42
Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved
Middle East News
01:42
Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved
7
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
8
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More