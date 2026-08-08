Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Saturday that re-opening the Strait of ‌Hormuz is not related to Iran-Oman negotiations but conditional on the U.S. accepting Iran's conditions.



A U.S. official on ⁠Friday reported progress between Iran and Oman that could soon reopen the Strait of Hormuz, potentially restoring oil exports that have been disrupted by the five-month-old U.S. war with ‌Iran.



"The ⁠reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is subject to the specific mechanisms and conditions of ⁠the Islamic Republic of Iran and is not related to the ⁠negotiations between Iran and Oman," Iran's Tasnim news agency ⁠cited Guard's spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi as saying.



Reuters