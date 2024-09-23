News
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23 | 10:57
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States is concerned about the Israeli army's raid on Al Jazeera's office in Ramallah in the West Bank.
The spokesperson added that "this action contradicts the support the United States expresses for press freedom in the West Bank and around the world."
He also stated that the United States is still gathering information about the Israeli military operation that took place on Sunday.
Reuters
