US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23 | 10:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States is concerned about the Israeli army's raid on Al Jazeera's office in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The spokesperson added that "this action contradicts the support the United States expresses for press freedom in the West Bank and around the world."

He also stated that the United States is still gathering information about the Israeli military operation that took place on Sunday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Raid

Al Jazeera

Office

Ramallah

West Bank

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455
Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-22

Al Jazeera TV slams Israel's 'criminal' raid on West Bank office

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-22

Israel army says Al Jazeera TV office in West Bank 'used to incite terror'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-22

Israeli forces raid Al Jazeera bureau in West Bank, issue closure order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army says killed three Hamas militants on day three of West Bank raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05

Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,455

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-22

Hezbollah's rockets shake north Israel: Haifa hospitals evacuated, 2 million Israelis in shelters amid war preparations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-22

UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05

Turkey to submit evidence over Turkish-American woman's killing to international courts

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Mikati’s media office claims protests aim to paralyze state, misrepresent government’s budget actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ogero head reports more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More