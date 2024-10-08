Turkey says exports to Palestinians surge after halting trade with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-08 | 09:41
High views
Turkey says exports to Palestinians surge after halting trade with Israel
2min
Turkey says exports to Palestinians surge after halting trade with Israel

Turkey’s exports to Palestinian territories leapt six fold in the first nine months of the year to $571.2 million, data showed on Tuesday, five months after the country halted trade with Israel in protest over its war in Gaza.

The 526 percent rise in exports occurred largely after the ban went into effect. In the first four months of the year, Turkish exports to Palestinian territories were up 35 percent to $49.4 million, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

Turkish opposition lawmaker Mustafa Yeneroglu on Monday submitted questions to parliament about the sharp increase in exports to Palestinian areas and ongoing ship traffic from Turkey to Israel, despite the trade ban.

Yeneroglu asked Trade Minister Omer Bolat to respond to local media reports that trade with Israel was quietly continuing through Palestinian companies, with shipping documents describing goods as going to Palestinian territories when they were actually going to Israel.

Asked for comment by Reuters, the Trade Ministry pointed to previous statements on the issue. On Sept. 18, it denied trade with Israel was continuing, reiterating that it ended on May 2.

It said Palestinian authorities had declared several times that Turkish goods were used exclusively in Palestinian areas.

These territories encompass the Gaza Strip, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Arab East Jerusalem.

The trade ministry imposed export restrictions on 54 categories of products to Israel in April before completely halting exports and imports in early May.

At the time, Turkey said it would not resume trade with Israel, worth $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid were secured in Gaza, becoming the first of Israel’s key commercial partners to take such a step.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Exports

Palestinians

Trade

Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem reaffirms commitment to supporting Palestinian liberation and resistance against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:06

Al-Qassam Brigades claim explosive attacks on Israeli armored vehicles near Jabalia camp

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Iranian FM begins tour of KSA and other regional countries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21:59

Trump says Americans must 'never forget' October 7 attacks in Israel

24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:55

Israel claims airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah logistics chief Suhail Hussein Husseini

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

UNIFIL tells LBCI: Situation in Maroun El Ras remains unclear, Israeli forces left area near Irish Battalion

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik, and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Israeli strike reportedly hit building near Iranian embassy in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli Golani Brigade claims control over Hezbollah complex in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Israeli Energy Minister: Israeli army takes control of Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, destroying Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese Army Command: Army deployed nationwide, prioritizing national duties and unity amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Lebanese, claims Israel assassinated Nasrallah’s replacement, Safieddine, and his replacement

