'Guess what?' Macron calls Trump after being blocked by US leader's motorcade
World News
23-09-2025 | 10:39
'Guess what?' Macron calls Trump after being blocked by US leader's motorcade
Even presidents are subject to the annoyances of New York City traffic, as French President Emmanuel Macron learned late on Monday, when a New York City police officer stopped him crossing the street because of U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade.
But unlike most of those inconvenienced, Macron then rang Trump personally from the sidewalk to joke about his plight, according to a video clip circulating on social media.
"I'm sorry, Mister President, I'm really sorry," a clearly embarrassed police officer told Macron who was trying to cross the street with members of his delegation.
"It's just that everything's been frozen right now. There's a motorcade coming," the police officer said.
"If you don't see it, let me cross. I negotiate with you," quipped Macron, a light-hearted reference to the negotiations he and other leaders will be involved in this week during the annual General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.
Forced to wait at the barricade, Macron then rang Trump.
"Guess what - I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you," Macron said, holding the phone to his ear, adding that he would like to have a short discussion with Trump and Qatar about the situation in Gaza.
A source close to the French president confirmed that Macron had spoken by phone with Trump while walking. The conversation was warm and friendly and allowed them to discuss several international topics, the source added.
Reuters
World News
France
Macron
Trump
US
Leader
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future
0
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
World News
10:47
Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace
0
World News
08:37
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
World News
08:37
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
0
World News
07:38
WHO sees no autism links to Tylenol, vaccines
World News
07:38
WHO sees no autism links to Tylenol, vaccines
0
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
04:51
China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
0
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel attacks Iran's Fordow nuclear site: Iranian media
Middle East News
2025-06-23
Israel attacks Iran's Fordow nuclear site: Iranian media
0
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
