'Guess what?' Macron calls Trump after being blocked by US leader's motorcade

23-09-2025 | 10:39
&#39;Guess what?&#39; Macron calls Trump after being blocked by US leader&#39;s motorcade
'Guess what?' Macron calls Trump after being blocked by US leader's motorcade

Even presidents are subject to the annoyances of New York City traffic, as French President Emmanuel Macron learned late on Monday, when a New York City police officer stopped him crossing the street because of U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade.

But unlike most of those inconvenienced, Macron then rang Trump personally from the sidewalk to joke about his plight, according to a video clip circulating on social media.

"I'm sorry, Mister President, I'm really sorry," a clearly embarrassed police officer told Macron who was trying to cross the street with members of his delegation.

"It's just that everything's been frozen right now. There's a motorcade coming," the police officer said.

"If you don't see it, let me cross. I negotiate with you," quipped Macron, a light-hearted reference to the negotiations he and other leaders will be involved in this week during the annual General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

Forced to wait at the barricade, Macron then rang Trump.

"Guess what - I'm waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you," Macron said, holding the phone to his ear, adding that he would like to have a short discussion with Trump and Qatar about the situation in Gaza.

A source close to the French president confirmed that Macron had spoken by phone with Trump while walking. The conversation was warm and friendly and allowed them to discuss several international topics, the source added.



Reuters
 

World News

France

Macron

Trump

US

Leader

Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
Macron repeats no embassy in Palestinian state until ceasefire, hostages released
